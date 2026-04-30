India News | Nashik TCS Row: Police Seek Extended Custody, Defence Alleges Conspiracy

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Five accused in the Nashik TCS-related case were produced before a court after completion of their five-day police custody, with the police seeking further remand for investigation, officials said.

Accused's lawyer Umesh Waljhade said the police requested an additional five days of custody, citing evidence recovered from laptops.

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"They were produced in the court again after the completion of their five-day custody. The police wanted another five days of custody. They want to extend the custody based on the evidence they found on their laptop," Waljhade said.

He further claimed that one of the accused, Danish, had not committed any offence and alleged that the case was a conspiracy.

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"Danish has not committed any crime. This is a conspiracy to arrest them. They should have a scope if they want to conduct an investigation," he added.

Earlier on April 28, A Nashik court heard arguments on the anticipatory bail plea of accused Nida Aijaz Khan, an accused in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office, with the prosecution stating that the matter is at a "very preliminary stage" and involves serious allegations.

Appearing for the prosecution, government lawyer Ajay Mishra informed the court that the hearing was limited to determining whether custodial interrogation of the accused was required. He said that while the roles of other accused persons were noted, the arguments on Monday were confined to Nida Khan's anticipatory bail application.

"Today's hearing was limited only to Nida. The court has cursorily seen what the role of Danish and others is. There wasn't much debate in court on that matter because today it was limited to whether the custodial interrogation of Nida is required or not," he said.

During the proceedings, the prosecution placed several points before the court, describing the case as serious and stating, "The hearing for the anticipatory bail application of Accused No. 3, Nida Aijaz Khan, has taken place. In this, several points were raised by the prosecution, the main points being: it's a very serious offence; there are possibilities of conversion; some funding has taken place...

"Mishra said the victim belongs to a backward class and was allegedly pressured and influenced by the accused "under the guise of a promise by the accused to marry."

According to the prosecution, the accused is alleged to have guided the victim in religious practices, including wearing a burqa, hijab, and offering namaz.

The court was informed that the accused had visited the victim's residence and allegedly provided such training. Items, including a burqa and certain books, which were recovered during the investigation under the panchnama, were presented before the court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)