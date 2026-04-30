Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 30, 2026: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power and Brigade Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday

Stocks of several companies, such as Bajaj Finance, Adani Power and Navin Fluorine International, among others, will be in focus today, April 30, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Thursday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in focus today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd will be in the spotlight during today's trading session. In case you're wondering why the above stocks are among the list of shares to watch out for today, then scroll below to know more. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

List of Stocks To Watch Out for Today, April 30, 2027

Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE)

Bajaj Finance (India's largest NBFC) reported a 22 per cent YoY rise in Q4 net profit to INR 5,465 crore, up from INR 4,480 crore. While earnings were steady, both profit and net interest income slightly missed Street estimates.

Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER)

Adani Power (the thermal power producer) reported a 52 per cent YoY surge in Q4 net profit to INR 4,017 crore, up from INR 2,637 crore. Despite the sharp rise in profitability, revenue growth remained muted and operating performance saw a slight softening.

Navin Fluorine International Limited (NSE: NAVINFLUOR)

Gujarat's fluorochemicals maker reported a Q4 net profit of INR 213 crore, more than doubling from last year's INR 95 crore. This performance significantly beat the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of INR 156 crore.

Larsen & Toubro Limited (NSE: LT)

L&T has signed an agreement to sell its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited for INR 1,461.47 crore, according to an exchange filing. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher Amid Global Uncertainty.

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: JSFB)

Jana Small Finance Bank reported a 13.3 per cent YoY rise in Q4 net profit to INR 140 crore. Net interest income (NII) grew 26.5 per cent to INR 736 crore, while net credit costs reached INR 156 crore, meeting company guidance.

Brigade Enterprises Limited (NSE: BRIGADE)

Brigade Enterprises and Bain Capital have formed a 50:50 joint venture to develop an 11-acre premium mixed-use project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a total investment of INR 2,200 crore.

These Q4 earnings and strategic movements highlight a period of aggressive expansion and mixed performance across India's financial and industrial sectors. As the fiscal year concludes, the focus for investors shifts toward how these firms - ranging from major lenders like Bajaj Finance to infrastructure giants like L&T - will navigate shifting interest rates and evolving market demand. While major real estate and energy players are doubling down on joint ventures and divestments to streamline growth, the varied results across the banking and chemical sectors suggest a cautious yet opportunistic outlook for the 2026-27 financial cycle.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).