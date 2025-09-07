National Awardee Teachers hand over a cheque for ₹1.25 lakh to S. Harjot Singh Bains for flood relief in Punjab (Photo/Press Release)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): The National Awardee Teachers' Association (NATA) Punjab has come forward to support the state government's flood relief efforts, presenting a cheque of Rs 1.25 lakh to Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains.

A delegation of National Awardee Teachers, led by NATA President Dr. Balram Sharma, called on Minister Bains to contribute to the Punjab Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to mark Teachers' Day, while assuring full support to the state government in this challenging situation.

Minister Bains lauded the National Awardee Teachers while stating, "they are the pride of the Education Department". He commended their initiative and efforts in extending support to the flood-affected people and their willingness to make a positive impact in the community.

Balram Sharma, Amarjit Singh Chahal and other members of NATA also assured the Education Minister that NATA Punjab will continue its support to mitigate the academic losses of students in flood-affected areas, underscoring their commitment to education during the crisis. The delegation credited S. Harjot Singh Bains for inspiring their initiative, who has been at the forefront of overseeing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Rupnagar district.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said that 40 villages in the state were affected by floods and relief operations were underway with rescue teams, administration and volunteers on the ground.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Sond said, "Our rescue teams have been deployed. Our entire administration, ministers, and organisations are among the people... A total of 40 villages are affected. We have arranged food for the animals and medical facilities for both humans and animals in those villages. About 23 of our camps are operating here." (ANI)

