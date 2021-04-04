New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday paid homage to security personnel killed in Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh and said that the Nation owes an enormous debt of gratitude to them.

In a statement, Gandhi wished complete recovery of injured personnel and said "we are united in our resolve to combat naxalism".

"The entire country bows before the martyrdom of 22 jawans in the gruesome Naxal attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. I pay homage to these jawans who have given their lives and heartfelt condolences to their families. The Nation owes an enormous debt of gratitude to them," she said.

"I fervently hope for the return of our missing soldiers and look forward to the complete recovery of those injured.

The Congress interim chief said her party government in Chhattisgarh shall continue to provide all assistance to the Central Paramilitary Forces in fighting Naxalism with full rigour.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday."22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap.Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

