New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar submitted the Annual Report 2022-23 of the National Commission of Schedule Caste to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, a press release from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment stated.

Subhash Ramnath Pardhi and Anju Bala, Members of the Schedule Caste Commission were also present on this occasion.

The reports contain various recommendations on the issues entrusted to the Commission regarding the protection of constitutional safeguards for the Scheduled Castes as enshrined in the Constitution of India, the release said.

As per the mandate given to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, the Commission must present to the President annually and at other times as the Commission may deem fit, reports upon the working of the constitutional safeguards of the Scheduled Castes.

The reports may include recommendations for the measures required to be taken by the Union and the States for the effective implementation of those safeguards and other measures for the protection, welfare and socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes, the release said.

Earlier on Thursday, after listening to the grievances of women who have been protesting against the violence and sexual assault by the supporters of Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Arun Haldar said that he will submit a report of the violence-hit Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

A delegation from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) paid a visit to the violence-hit Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to assess the situation and listen to the victims as women have been protesting against the violence and sexual assault by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Arun Haldar said that members of the commission came here after receiving reports about Sandeshkhali and to listen to victims.

"I have received the report about Sandeshkhali. A lot of people wanted to say a lot of things but they were not given a chance. Members of the commission and I have come here to listen to them. I will listen to them and give the report to the government. It is a constitutional body, not a political body...Tomorrow at 11 am will send the report to the President," Haldar said. (ANI)

