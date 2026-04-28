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Politics INDIA Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay To Meet All 234 Candidates on April 30 Ahead of Counting on May 4 Actor-politician Vijay, the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with his party's candidates on April 30. The session aims to brief candidates and counting agents on the procedures for the upcoming vote counting, which is set for May 4.

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Chennai, April 28: Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay will meet all 234 candidates who contested the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under the banner of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on April 30, as the state prepares for counting of votes on May 4, party sources said on Tuesday. The meeting is likely to focus on post-poll assessments, constituency-level feedback, and preparations for the counting day. The development comes as Tamil Nadu recorded a historic voter turnout of 85.15 per cent in the April 23 Assembly elections -- the highest since Independence.

The Election Commission of India described the voter turnout as a major democratic milestone, crediting it partly to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted ahead of the state polls. During the SIR exercise, nearly 7.4 million names were removed from the voter list due to deaths, duplicate entries, and permanent relocation. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Polling: TVK Leader Vijay Votes in Neelankarai; Urges EC To Direct Authorities To Deploy Emergency Public Transport (Watch Videos).

Officials say this clean-up significantly improved the accuracy of the electoral rolls and contributed to the sharp rise in voter participation. Political observers have also pointed to Vijay's entry into electoral politics as a factor that energised voters, particularly the youth.

While opinions differ on the scale of the TVK Chief's impact, there is broad consensus that his presence added momentum to the electoral process. Reacting to the voter turnout, Vijay termed the April 23 polling a "historic moment" in Tamil Nadu's political history, noting that crossing the 85 per cent mark was unprecedented and indicative of strong public engagement in the democratic process. Mammootty REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s Political Entry – Here’s What He Said.

Following the conclusion of polling, the TVK Chief travelled from Chennai to Madurai by a private flight and proceeded by road to Tiruchendur, where he offered prayers at the renowned Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, before returning to Chennai.

The April 30 meeting assumes significance as TVK looks to consolidate its poll strategy ahead of the counting day. Vijay had earlier held preliminary consultations with senior TVK leaders on April 24, and the upcoming interaction with candidates is likely to play a key role in shaping the party's post-poll approach as Tamil Nadu awaits the election results.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).