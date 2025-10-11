Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

The party named Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi as its candidates, while the decision on the fourth seat is expected to be taken in the coming days.

"Candidates have been decided for three Rajya Sabha seats...Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi. These three will be our candidates for the Rajya Sabha. The candidate for the fourth seat will be announced tomorrow or the day after," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

He also clarified the reports of JKNC president Farooq Abdullah contesting the Rajya Sabha polls. According to Nasir, Farooq Abdullah intends to remain in Jammu and Kashmir for the time being.

"...Farooq sahab decided that he is needed more in J&K. We too feel that his suggestions, guidance and experience can be better utilised here. He too wants to stay in J&K now," said Nasir on reports of JKNC president Farooq Abdullah contesting Rajya Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday granted an additional four more weeks to file a response on pleas seeking directions to the Centre to restore the statehood of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran granted four weeks to the Centre on Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request. Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, told the apex court that there has been substantial progress in Jammu and Kashmir, but certain incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack have taken place, and all will have to be taken into consideration before a final call. He said the Centre and the government of Jammu and Kashmir are in consultation.

Mehta further informed the bench that the Assembly elections were held peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir, and an elected government was established as promised, in accordance with the Constitution bench's decision that had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. (ANI)

