India News | National Research Centre on Litchi in Muzaffarpur Rejuvenates Old Trees

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 27 (ANI): National Research Centre on Litchi in Muzaffarpur has initiated 'buniyad purani, nayi kahani' to rejuvenate old trees.

"Usually the trees which are 70-80 years-old are not able to produce many fruits and it is difficult in maintaining them. Hence the National Research Centre on Litchi has initiated 'buniyad purani, nayi kahani' to rejuvenate old trees," Dr Vishal Nath, Director of the Centre, told ANI.

Also Read | 1044 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

He said, "Trees start bearing fruits in 3-4 years after they are pruned by this method, while new trees take 9-10 years".

"Around 200-250 farmers have benefitted by adopting this technique. We have also trained and given license to 10-15 people to help farmers rejuvenate their litchi trees," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)