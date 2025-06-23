New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that nations act only in pursuit of their own interests and not based on idealism, morality or international solidarity.

Citing V D Savarkar, Dhankhar said he believed in a post-war world where nations would act only in pursuit of their own interests and not based on idealism, morality or international solidarity.

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

"Look at the last fortnight, last three months. All of us are seeing this. Savarkar rejected the pacifist or utopian internationalism and emphasised that India must safeguard its sovereignty through strength, not by relying on Western-dominated institutions like the League of Nations or later the United Nations, both ignoring due place to one-sixth of the humanity," he said.

Dhankhar cautioned that India's rise would require careful treading.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 3-Day-Old Newborn Found Abandoned in Suitcase on Patna-Chandigarh Train, in Critical Condition (Watch Video).

Referring to powers working against India, the vice-president said, "India's rise would require careful treading because there are forces that are determined to make our life difficult. There are sinister forces that want to strike by dividing us even on issues, even like language."

He also called for the need to have a greater dialogue between political parties and asserted that political temperatures need to soothe.

Addressing an event in the national capital to launch BJP leader Ram Madhav's book 'The New World 21st Century Global Order & India', he asserted that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces spared civilians and only struck terror infrastructure.

Dhankhar said no other country in the world can boast of the richness of language like India.

He said he was of the firm belief that India has no enemies inside but outside. Enemies within are small in number who are rooted to outside forces working against India's interests, he claimed.

Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu and Manish Tewari were also present at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)