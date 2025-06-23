Uttar Pradesh: 3-Day-Old Newborn Found Abandoned in Suitcase on Patna-Chandigarh Train, in Critical Condition (Watch Video)

Speaking to ANI, CMS Nirmala Pathak said, 'The newborn was brought in by railway doctors and staff around 2 am on June 22. The child was found in a suitcase on a railway coach. He was in a serious condition upon arrival and continues to be so'.

Agency News ANI| Jun 23, 2025 10:18 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: 3-Day-Old Newborn Found Abandoned in Suitcase on Patna-Chandigarh Train, in Critical Condition (Watch Video)
Baby | Representative Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Moradabad, June 23: A three-day-old newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a suitcase on a railway coach of the Patna-Chandigarh Train on June 22, said an official on Monday. Moradabad Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Nirmala Pathak said the newborn remains in critical condition and under intensive medical care at Moradabad District Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, CMS Pathak said, "The newborn was brought in by railway doctors and staff around 2 am on June 22. The child was found in a suitcase on a railway coach. He was in a serious condition upon arrival and continues to be so."

"The baby is on oxygen support and receiving antibiotics, under close observation by a team of doctors and paediatricians. The newborn is a baby boy and is three days old," she added.

Authorities are yet to identify who left the newborn on the train. Further investigation is underway.

#WATCH | Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh | Regarding the newborn found on the Patna-Chandigarh Train, Moradabad CMS Nirmala Pathak says, "The child was admitted here on June 22 at 2 am. The railway doctors and staff brought it here. They told us it was found in a suitcase on a railway… pic.twitter.com/zTCztdBVDE

— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

"The baby is on oxygen support and receiving antibiotics, under close observation by a team of doctors and paediatricians. The newborn is a baby boy and is three days old," she added.

Authorities are yet to identify who left the newborn on the train. Further investigation is underway.

