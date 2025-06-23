Uttar Pradesh: 3-Day-Old Newborn Found Abandoned in Suitcase on Patna-Chandigarh Train, in Critical Condition (Watch Video)

Moradabad, June 23: A three-day-old newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a suitcase on a railway coach of the Patna-Chandigarh Train on June 22, said an official on Monday. Moradabad Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Nirmala Pathak said the newborn remains in critical condition and under intensive medical care at Moradabad District Hospital.
Speaking to ANI, CMS Pathak said, "The newborn was brought in by railway doctors and staff around 2 am on June 22. The child was found in a suitcase on a railway coach. He was in a serious condition upon arrival and continues to be so."
Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned in Suitcase in Train
