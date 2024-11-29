New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The nationwide rollout of U-WIN, a digital platform for digitalisation of all vaccination services provided under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), has been completed, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

U-WIN is a digital platform for digitalisation of all vaccination services provided under the UIP to ensure timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The annual target of the UIP is around 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants (0-1 year).

"The nationwide rollout of U-WIN has been completed," Patel said.

The key features of the platform include "Anytime Access" and "Anywhere' vaccination services, generation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and Child ABHA, citizen module, automated SMS alerts, QR-based e-vaccination certificates and offline mode for data entry by vaccinators, the minister added.

A pilot of U-WIN was conducted across 63 districts in 35 states and Union territories, followed by its nationwide rollout, she said.

As on November 25, 7.43 crore beneficiaries were registered, 1.26 crore vaccination sessions held and 27.77 crore administered vaccine doses recorded on U-WIN, Patel said.

The increased daily usage of the platform has further created awareness and ready access of immunisation services among both citizens and frontline workers, she added.

The U-WIN digital platform also has a mobile application for both citizens and vaccinators for ease of use and accessibility. This mobile application is available for download from Google Playstore at the click of a button.

Listing the steps taken by the government for creating public awareness and facilitating citizen access to vaccination, Patel said an extensive social media communication campaign for promoting awareness about U-WIN is done through the ministry's social media handles on various platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are available in 11 Indian languages on the U-WIN website for guiding both citizens and frontline workers regarding its key features and utilisation of the platform, such as for registration, appointment booking, national immunisation schedule etc., Patel said.

The U-WIN platform enables automated SMS alerts for registration confirmation, acknowledgment of the vaccine doses administered and reminder text messages for upcoming doses (three days prior to the due date of vaccination), she added.

The offline mode of U-WIN allows health workers to record vaccination services in areas without internet connectivity.

Awareness among the public, especially pregnant women, is raised through an extensive nationwide social media campaign, the minister said.

