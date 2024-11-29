New Delhi, November 29: Seeking early reinstatement of 10,000 bus marshals, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday sought support from BJP’s Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on the issue and proposed not to field AAP candidates against him or campaign for him in Rohini constituency as a gesture of gratitude. During a debate in the Delhi Assembly, CM Atishi said the matter of reinstatement of bus marshals is before Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, and requested Gupta to push Raj Niwas to clear the file quickly so that poor men and women, earlier working as bus marshals, get back their employment.

“In return, I assure you that AAP will not field a candidate against you or I will myself seek votes for you in Rohini constituency,” CM Atishi told Gupta while seeking BJP’s support for early reinstatement of bus marshals or civil defence volunteers. She shared her personal experience of harassment during travel in public transport buses and complimented the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for understanding women and girls’ problems and introducing bus marshals in 2015. ‘Pre-Diwali Gift’: AAP Government To Hire Terminated Bus Marshals As Civil Defence Volunteers To Fight Pollution in Delhi.

CM Atishi accused the BJP of not caring for the safety of women travellers in public buses and, through the L-G and his team of officials, stopped the salaries of 10,000 bus marshals from March 2023 and removed them in October 2023. “The scheme had been functioning smoothly from 2015 to 2023 but it was discontinued by the L-G,” she said, adding that Kejriwal had in October requested the L-G not to remove bus marshals but his request was rejected.

CM Atishi also accused the L-G of not reinstating bus marshals despite her repeated requests. Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the L-G and officials reporting to them of removing thousands of contract employees who were recruited by former CM Kejriwal. He cited examples of the discontinuation of services of civil defence volunteers or bus marshals, data entry operators, sweeper cum-guards, and nursing orderlies in hospitals.

Bhardwaj said the BJP-led Central government has manipulated the system in such a way that the process of handing over appointment letters is controlled by the L-G. He said the L-G recently handed over appointment letters to 629 government employees and 47 anti-Sikh riot victims, claiming that even bus marshals’ reinstatement lies in Saxena’s domain. He alleged that the appointment procedure and letters are controlled by the L-G but the salaries of employees are given by the elected government. Delhi CM Atishi Urges LG VK Saxena To Make 10,000 Bus Marshals Permanent.

Bhardwaj said the Delhi Assembly approved Rs 280 crore for salaries of bus marshals in 2023 but from January 2024 L-G-controlled officials have started questioning the bus marshal scheme. Earlier, the House was adjourned for about an hour when LoP Gupta sought a debate on alleged financial wrongdoings in the renovation of the official residence of former CM Kejriwal in north Delhi.

