Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has written to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, expressing shock and concern over the "meagre" ration money allowance (RMA) paid to constables of the Punjab Armed Police and the Indian Reserve Police battalions of the state police.

In the letter to the DGP on Wednesday, Sidhu pointed out that these personnel were getting Rs 3 per day as RMA for meeting their daily nutrition requirements.

"I am shocked to learn that the constables posted in Punjab Armed Police and IRB of our police are merely getting Rs 3 per day as RMA," he wrote, stating the grievance was shared with him by some police personnel on duty at the Punjab Assembly a few days ago.

"To know what is right and not do it is the worse cowardice. I am compelled to write to you after having learnt of this genuine grievance shared with me by police personnel on duty at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha," Sidhu wrote.

He further claimed that some other units of the Punjab Police were also not provided a reasonable amount as RMA.

Drawing a comparison with RMA paid by some other forces, the cricketer-turned-politician claimed that personnel posted in the Central Armed Police Forces and the Delhi Police get Rs 117.29 per day.

Urging the DGP to increase of the amount, Sidhu wrote, "This grossly inadequate RMA gravely undermines the daily sweat and toil of our jawans who put their lives at risk in the line of duty for ensuring peace and security in our state."

"Our police force should be treated at par with the other forces and should be granted RMA along with other reasonable allowances at par with the other forces of our country," the Amritsar East MLA wrote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)