Pune, May 28 (PTI) It was a passing-out parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) here like every year, but Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh decided to push the envelop a little further when he did push-ups with cadets.

He was at the NDA on Friday to review the passing-out parade of its 140th course.

Pictures of the Navy chief doing push-ups with cadets soon went viral on social media, wowing netizens.

"It was the CNS who initiated the push-ups with cadets and we all joined in," said NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)