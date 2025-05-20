New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Indian Navy is slated to induct a traditionally-built stitched ship, a recreation of a fifth century vessel, and unveil its name at a ceremony at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka on May 21, an official said on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will preside over the ceremony as the chief guest, formally marking the induction of the ship, he said.

Also Read | BIG Live: India's Leading Radio Network BIG FM Launches Ones-Stop Digital Platform for Curated, Credible and Culturally-Relevant Content; Check More Details.

The completion of the construction of the 'ancient stitched ship' represents an artistic depiction of a fully functional sea-going vessel, a navy spokesperson said.

"Post induction, the project will enter its second important phase, where the Indian Navy will undertake the ambitious challenge of sailing this vessel along traditional maritime trade routes, reviving the spirit of ancient Indian seafaring. Preparations for the vessel's maiden trans-oceanic voyage from Gujarat to Oman are already underway," he said.

Also Read | Aligarh Shocker: Woman and Brother-in-Law Kill Husband, Dump Body in Forest After He Caught Them in Compromising Situation During Eid in UP; Arrested.

In a momentous initiative by the Centre, the Indian Navy, Ministry of Culture, and Hodi Innovations, Goa, collaborated to reconstruct an ancient stitched ship, reminiscent of the ships that once sailed the oceans on India's ancient maritime trade routes, the ministry had said in September 2023.

The project was formally initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between them, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

The keel laying of the ship took place in September 2023.

"The stitched ship is a recreation of a 5th century CE ship, inspired by a painting from the Ajanta Caves,"

Its construction was carried out entirely using traditional methods and with raw materials by artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran, who executed thousands of hand-stitched joints, he said.

The ship was launched in February 2025 at Hodi Shipyard, Goa.

"The Ancient Stitched Ship was 'launched' on #26Feb 25 by RAdm KM Ramakrishnan, #FOK, at M/s @Hodiinnovations Ltd, Goa. The Stitched ship is a unique vessel built using wood, coir and natural resin. A traditional ceremony was conducted in the presence of the traditional artisans, #IndianNavy and shipyard personnel. This launch is a testament to India's shipbuilding legacy," the navy had earlier posted on X, sharing some images.

The Indian Navy has "overseen the entire spectrum" of implementation of this project, including concept development, design, technical validation and construction in collaboration with Hodi Innovations and traditional artisans, the official said.

The design and construction posed "unique technical challenges," he said.

"With no surviving blueprints or physical remnants, the design had to be extrapolated from a two-dimensional artistic iconography. The project demanded a unique interdisciplinary approach, combining archaeological interpretation, naval architecture, hydrodynamic testing and traditional craftsmanship," the spokesperson said.

Unlike any modern vessel, the stitched ship is equipped with square sails and steering oars, which are "entirely alien to modern-day ships," according to the navy.

The hull geometry, rigging, and sails had to be reimagined and tested from first principles.

The Indian Navy collaborated with the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT- Madras, to conduct model testing to validate the vessel's hydrodynamic behaviour at sea. Further, the navy undertook an in-house structural analysis to assess the wooden mast system.

"Every aspect of the ship had to balance historical authenticity with seaworthiness, leading to design choices that were both innovative and true to the maritime traditions of ancient India," the navy said.

"The combination of a stitched hull, square sails, wooden spars, and traditional steering mechanisms makes the vessel unlike any ship currently in naval service anywhere in the world," it said.

The vessel not only reaffirms India's rich shipbuilding legacy, but also reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to preserving and operationalising the living traditions of India's maritime heritage, it said.

The project was approved by the National Implementation Committee, chaired by the Union Home Minister as a commemoration project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)