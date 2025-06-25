Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): In a significant step towards empowering young girls and furthering the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in convergence with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), launched 'NAVYA' (Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls) on Tuesday in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, as per a government release.

Launched jointly by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Savitri Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development, the NAVYA programme aims to equip adolescent girls aged 16 to 18 years with vocational training mainly in non-traditional and emerging job roles. Adolescent girls from across the country participated virtually through a webcast, marking their enthusiastic presence from every part of India.

Speaking at the launch, Jayant Chaudhary highlighted that the NAVYA is not just about employment--it is about building confidence, economic independence, and entrepreneurial spirit among young girls, especially in Aspirational and tribal districts like Sonbhadra. Girls identified by MWCD will be trained through short-term skill development courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with the potential to eventually establish small businesses of their own.

Savitri Thakur stated that the NAVYA marks a milestone in our shared mission to empower adolescent girls. Through vocational training, we aim to help them become self-reliant and confident citizens. This initiative will not only provide them with valuable skills but also guide them toward a life of dignity, independence, and self-belief.

In its pilot phase, NAVYA is being rolled out across 27 Northeastern and Aspirational districts in 19 states. Each participating district has designated training centres offering job-role-specific vocational courses tailored to the needs of adolescent girls, Women and Child Ministry said.

Under the NAVYA programme, adolescent girls are being trained in skills such as graphic design, telecom and financial services, smartphone and drone assembly, solar PV and CCTV Installation, and hand embroidery--empowering them for emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving job market, it added.

Training under NAVYA will be implemented using existing resources from flagship schemes of MSDE like PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma Yojana. (ANI)

