Ranchi, Jul 17 (PTI) A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

During an ongoing anti-LWE (Left-wing Extremism) operation, Naxals belonging to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) outfit opened indiscriminate fire on police personnel in an area along the border of Khunti and West Singhbhum districts on Friday night, a statement issued by the police headquarters said.

In retaliatory fire, a self-proclaimed 'zonal commander' of PLFI, Shanichar Surin, was killed and the remaining red rebels fled the spot, it said, adding that arms and ammunition have been seized.

Surin was wanted in 84 cases, including attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, arson and extortion, in West Singhbhum, Khunti and Gumla districts, the statement said.

The encounter comes closely after 45-year-old Maoist Budeshwar Oraon, who carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was gunned down in a forest in Gumla district on July 15.

"The Jharkhand Police has got unprecedented success in anti-Naxal operations carried out in collaboration with central paramilitary forces. A large number of arms and ammunition has also been seized," Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha told reporters here.

IEDs planted by Budeshwar Oraon's squad have claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 14 others in Kurumgarh area in Gumla, the statement added.

