Chatra/Lohargada, Nov 17 (PTI) A Naxal belonging to the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel arrested the outfit's self-styled 'zonal commander' Krishna Ganju near Bhangiya river in Pratappur police station area, Superintendent of Police Rishabh Kumar Jha told PTI.

A .315 bore rifle, a country-made gun and several cartridges were seized from his possession, the officer said.

The arrested Naxal is wanted in several criminal cases registered with different police stations in the district, he said.

Meanwhile, armed Naxals set fire to an earthmover, a tractor and several other machines engaged in constructing roads and a bridge in Onegada in Peshrar police station area, its officer-in-charge Harioudh Kurmali said.

The Naxals forced the construction workers to flee the area, following which they set ablaze the machinery, he added.

