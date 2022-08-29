Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Monday expressed dismay over the scrapping of the lists of candidates selected for recruitment as finance account assistant and junior engineer, saying the decision has come as a body blow to hundreds of deserving job aspirants.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday cancelled the process of recruitment of FAAs and JEs and ordered a CBI inquiry into the selection process after allegations of discrepancies.

In a statement, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the government decision to scrap the selection list is unfair and should have been taken only after taking into consideration the hard work of those who have qualified the exams with honesty and dedication.

"While the investigation into the malpractices of the recruiting agency is a welcome step, undue victimisation of deserving selected candidates is not. Why should the deserving candidates pay for the follies of a few mischievous elements?" he said.

"It is sheer injustice with hundreds of aspirants who have studied day and night and have passed the rigorous exams,” he said.

Sadiq said those who are found culpable should be punished, but not others.

"Once the black sheep are spotted, the government should take punitive action against them and continue with the remaining selection process and release the final selection list forthwith," he said.

Demanding an immediate rollback of the decision, the NC chief spokesperson said that cancellation of the entire selection process will dishearten and disappoint the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Here the future of hundreds of candidates is at stake for no fault of theirs. We condemn the move and demand immediate rollback of the decision," he said.

He also extended support to the protesting Centaur Hotel employees who were recently removed after the J-K government took over the possession of the hotel.

Sadiq asked the government to transfer the employees to other departments as it had done in case of the employees working in the department of stationary and office supplies.

