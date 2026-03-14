New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Members of Parliament from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in the Rajya Sabha met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum highlighting pressing issues, including early restoration of full statehood.

JKNC in a post on social media on Friday, "Members of Parliament from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in the Rajya Sabha, Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi today called on the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, and submitted a memorandum highlighting pressing issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir".

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https://x.com/JKNC_/status/2032423543326248982?s=20

The Members strongly urged the early restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in line with the assurances made on the floor of Parliament, the JKNC said, adding that the members emphasised the need to protect land and job rights of the local population and called for a comprehensive economic and employment package to address the growing unemployment crisis among the youth.

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The MPs also pressed for the return of major hydroelectric power projects presently operated by NHPC Limited to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the region must receive a fair share of benefits from its own natural resources.

They further highlighted the serious environmental challenges facing the region, including the impact of climate change and the rapid retreat of glaciers such as the Kolahoi Glacier, and called for urgent scientific and policy interventions to safeguard the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Since then, political parties in the region have consistently demanded the restoration of statehood.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah visited the Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and participated in the 'Alvida Jumma' (last Friday of Ramadan month) prayers.

This comes after an accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah with a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)