Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized drugs worth Rs 3 crores from a Ugandan woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai on May 28, said NCB on Friday.

The agency seized 535 grams (49 capsules) of Heroin and 175 grams (15 capsules) of Cocaine from a Ugandan woman, added teh NCB.

She admitted to carrying 11 capsules of contraband in her body and was admitted to JJ hospital for further examination, NCB Zonal Director added.

The woman was carrying them in capsules hidden in her stomach, stated the NCB Mumbai. (ANI)

