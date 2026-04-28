Home

Agency News Agency News India News | NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 8.5 Crore in Manipur, Two Arrested Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to a press note, during the operation, one Gypsy vehicle and one Kenbo motorcycle were intercepted. Upon thorough search, a total of 374 soap cases containing heroin, weighing approximately 4.267 kg, were recovered and seized. The estimated international market value of the seized contraband is ₹8.5 crore.

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Imphal Zonal Unit, in close coordination with the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, conducted a successful joint operation on Tuesday in a remote area near Khuakhual in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

During the operation, a Gypsy vehicle and a Kenbo motorcycle were intercepted. A thorough search led to the recovery and seizure of 374 soap cases containing heroin, weighing approximately 4.267 kg. The estimated international market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 8.5 crore, according to a press note released on Tuesday.

Also Read | NASA Name in Landsat Website: How To Spell Your Name Using Satellite Images of Earth at science.nasa.gov/specials/your-name-in-landsat/.

Officials said two individuals involved in the trafficking have been arrested. Two wireless communication sets, allegedly used by the accused to coordinate the transportation of the contraband, were also recovered.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the contraband originated from Haichin in Myanmar and was destined for Churachandpur in Manipur. The seizure underscores the persistent challenge of drug trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border, a route frequently exploited by transnational drug syndicates, the press note stated.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Over 3.2 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 1,448 Candidates in Final Phase of Polls.

The NCB has been intensifying operations across the northeastern region, particularly along the Indo-Myanmar border, to dismantle drug trafficking networks. This latest seizure adds to a series of successful operations in Manipur, reflecting the agency's sustained efforts to curb the inflow of narcotics and disrupt supply chains.

In recent times, multiple cases registered by the NCB have led to significant seizures and arrests, dealing a major blow to organised drug trafficking networks in the region. In 2025, drugs worth Rs 335 crore were seized in Manipur, while seizures worth Rs 75 crore have been reported so far in 2026.

These efforts align with the Government of India's vision of making Manipur a drug-free state, with a strong emphasis on inter-agency coordination, intelligence-driven operations, and strict enforcement against traffickers.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network and to trace both forward and backward linkages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)