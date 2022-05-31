New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets took a solemn oath to say a big no to the use of tobacco on World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2022.

During this nationwide campaign, the NCC cadets organised rallies, enacted street plays, distributed leaflets and used all available means to sensitise the masses to stay away from tobacco.

Scientific evidence has linked tobacco use to a rise in the incidence of a number of ailments leading to the deterioration of quality of life of people and avoidable deaths. The objective of the World No Tobacco Day is to enlighten people about the deadly components of tobacco and its ill effects and to encourage people to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

With the strength of more than 15 lakh cadets, National Cadet Corps (NCC) is the largest uniformed and disciplined youth organisation in the world and undertakes extensive social awareness campaigns as part of its contribution to society. (ANI)

