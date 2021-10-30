Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Oct 30 (PTI) NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on Saturday reviewed the corps' expansion in border areas in Barmer in Rajasthan.

Lt Gen Singh flew in two microlight aircraft of the NCC from Jodhpur to the Uttarlai airbase in Barmer, accompanied by NCC Deputy Director General of Rajasthan Air Commodore L K Jain.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The NCC DG was briefed by Commanding Officer Lt Col R S Kushwaha on the border area expansion of NCC and various training and administrative events.

Lt Gen Singh visited the Government PG College in Barmer and interacted with cadets and staff members. He also visited a government school at Khadin village of the border district to take stock of the expansion work.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

During his interaction with the cadets, Singh asked all to imbibe the quality of unity and discipline.

"For all of us in uniform, Desh Bhakti is the only religion," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)