New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 will witness the largest participation of girl cadets, with 917 out of a total of 2,361 cadets from all 28 states and 8 union territories across the country taking part in the month-long event at the Cariappa Parade Ground, said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The participation includes 114 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as 178 cadets from the northeast region, presenting a microcosm of "Mini India." In addition, cadets and officers from 14 friendly foreign countries will also participate in the camp as part of the youth exchange program.

Also Read | WHO Still Waiting on COVID Origins Data from China.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DGNCC, welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on being selected for the most prestigious NCC camp. He advised the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship, and teamwork, cutting across the barriers of religion, language, and caste in a spirit of "nation first," the MoD statement added.

Further, as per the release, the Republic Day Camp aims to instill a 'profound sense' of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the participating cadets.

Also Read | Karnataka: NIA Court Sentences Bangladeshi Man to 7 Years in Jail for Radicalising Muslim Youths, Raising Funds for Terror Activities.

This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities, and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)