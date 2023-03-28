New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The National Council of Dalit Christians on Tuesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here demanding Scheduled Caste status to Christians and Muslims of Scheduled Caste origin.

NCDC president V J George said this is the 19th protest held by the organisation in the national capital.

Also Read | EU Passes Law to Ban Sale of CO2-emitting Cars by 2035.

"This is a continuation of the struggle we have been launching in Delhi for our Scheduled Caste (SC) rights. Though our caste names are in the list of Scheduled Caste as per Article 341, we were denied the SC status by a presidential order 1950 paragraph 3. We have been fighting for the last 72 years for repealing that order," he said.

The National Council of Dalit Christians (NCDC) also demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission report.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 29 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)