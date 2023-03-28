Mumbai, March 28: Ramadan or Ramzan is the most auspicious month of Islam across the world and is considered the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that starts at the end of the Shaban month. During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keep fast as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as ‘Roza’.

During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Those who keep Roza start their day with the first meal, which is known as Sehri, before sunrise and they end their fast by eating the evening meal (also known as Iftar) after sunset. Uttar Pradesh: Sanskriti University Muslim Students Offer Namaz Inside College Premises in Mathura, Video Surfaces.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of Sehri and Iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day. Ramadan 2023: Five Food Items Must At Iftar Table.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 29:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 6 05:22 AM 6:53 PM 29 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 29:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 6 04:55 AM 6:38 PM 29 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 29:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 6 04:42 AM 6:23 PM 29 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 29:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 6 04:56 AM 6:21 PM 29 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 29:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 6 05:00 AM 6:30 PM 29 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 29:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 6 04:17 AM 5:52 PM 29 Mar 2023

Have a wonderful and blessed Ramzan everyone.

