Mumbai, July 21 (PTI) In fresh trouble for embattled Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday posted two videos claiming that the NCP leader was playing Junglee rummy on his mobile phone during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature.

Kokate is in the eye of the storm over a video of him purportedly playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone during the session.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

After NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar posted Kokate's video, the minister clarified on Sunday that he was only trying to skip the downloaded game on his mobile phone.

He was checking his phone when the Upper House of the state legislature was adjourned.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

"Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was playing Junglee Rummy when the legislature proceedings were underway and the question hour had started," Awhad stated on X.

"Now, I'm providing two videos. Watch both videos carefully... you'll see which card was moved where and how. Manikrao Kokate himself is sliding the cards of online gambling with his fingers. Tell me, how much more evidence is needed? I'll provide as much evidence as you ask for".

Awhad alleged that Kokate has turned Maharashtra itself into a "game of gambling".

He rejected Kokate's claim that he wasn't playing Junglee Rummy on his mobile phone but was skipping an advertisement.

The minister's video clip has ignited a political row, with demands being raised for his sacking from the state cabinet.

Responding to the criticism, Kokate had said, "When the upper house of the state legislature was adjourned, I took out my mobile phone to check the business transacted in the lower house and was trying to open YouTube.

"The downloaded game suddenly opened, and I was skipping it. It was a matter of just 5 to 10 seconds; why that part was not shown?" he had told reporters.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Monday said party head and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will take a serious note of the video and instruct the minister accordingly.

"The statements made by the agriculture minister in the past were not correct. Party president Ajit Pawar had earlier spoken to him about that. In this video issue also, Pawar will take a serious note and instructions will be given to Kokate accordingly," he told reporters.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)