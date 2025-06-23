New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has successfully completed a scheduled trial run of Namo Bharat trains on the entire Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram in Meerut, covering the full 82 km journey in less than an hour.

During this trial, the Meerut Metro trains also ran alongside Namo Bharat trains, and the system successfully completed its tests. This is a significant milestone in the operation of India's first Namo Bharat corridor, which is being implemented between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

During the trial, Namo Bharat trains ran seamlessly across the 82 km stretch at their maximum operational speed of 160 km per hour.

The trains halted at every station between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram and completed the distance in less than an hour, as per the schedule targeted by NCRTC.

The Namo Bharat corridor is equipped with the world's first deployment of an advanced ETCS Level 3 hybrid signalling system over an LTE backbone. This signalling system, integrated successfully with platform screen doors (PSDs) installed at every station, successfully completed testing without any interruption, highlighting the system's readiness.

At present, a 55 km section of the corridor with 11 stations is already operational for passengers. Final finishing works and trial runs are progressing rapidly on the remaining portions -- the 4.5 km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and the approximately 23 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Meerut.

This milestone achieved by NCRTC is a significant indicator of progress toward the full commissioning of the Namo Bharat corridor.

Trial runs of the Meerut Metro between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot are also progressing rapidly. This is the first time in the country that local metro services will be provided on the same basic infrastructure as Namo Bharat trains.

The 23 km section of Meerut Metro consists of 13 stations, with 18 km of the route elevated and 5 km underground. (ANI)

