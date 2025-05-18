Kolkata, May 18 (PTI) Saroj Ghose, founding director general of National Council of Science Museums, died in Seattle, USA, the NSCM said on Sunday.

He was 89.

Ghose, a Padma Bhushan awardee, died on May 17. His mortal remains are being donated to Washington University for scientific research, as per his wishes, his family said.

"In his passing, India has lost a visionary who laid the foundations for a scientific temper in society through informal education. His life will continue to inspire generations to come," the NCSM said.

The founding director general of NCSM, Ghose, served in that role from 1979 to 1997 and was instrumental in building a nationwide network of science centres, it said.

Widely regarded as the 'Bhishma Pitamah of Indian Science Museums', Ghose played a pioneering role in conceptualising and executing a decentralised model of science communication in India, making science interactive and accessible to millions.

His contributions included the development of iconic institutions like Science City in Kolkata, National Science Centre in New Delhi, and Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai. Post-retirement, he was also involved in major projects such as the Parliament Museum and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum in New Delhi, Town Hall Museum in Kolkata, and Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad.

A Harvard alumnus, Ghose received the Padma Shri in 1989 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007. He also served as President of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Paris.

