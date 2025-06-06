New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a case in which a mother allegedly facilitated the repeated sexual assault of her 13-year-old daughter by her boyfriend and his aide in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

In a post on X on Friday, the NCW said, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a distressing incident reported in Haridwar, where a mother allegedly facilitated the repeated sexual assault of her 13-year-old daughter by her boyfriend and his associate. The Chairperson of NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar, has addressed a letter to the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, directing the concerned officers to take necessary actions. An action taken report has been sought within three days."

Also Read | How To Activate Your UAN Online? Step-by-Step Guide As EPFO Extends Activation Deadline to June 30, 2025.

Speaking with ANI on Thursday, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobhal said that the assault was confirmed after the victim's medical examination.

"A man had come to the Ranipur Police station and informed that his daughter was raped by the girl's mother and her friend. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the police got the girl's medical examination done, which confirmed the incident. The girl's statement also corroborated the allegations," SSP Dobhal said.

Also Read | Starlink Gets Key India Licence: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Service Company Gets GMPCS Permit From DoT, Trial Spectrum To Be Issued in Coming Days.

He added that the accused woman and one of the men involved have been arrested. "The accused woman was earlier associated with a (political) party. At present, she has been relieved from all party responsibilities and is being treated as an accused. The Chief Minister and DGP have ordered strict action in the case," he said.

Afterwards, Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the accused woman is a BJP functionary.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, TMC said, "A @BJP4India functionary from Haridwar committed an UNTHINKABLE CRIME, allowing her own daughter to be gang-raped EIGHT TIMES by her boyfriend and his friends while she stood by and watched."

"This horrific incident occurred in CM @pushkardhami's Uttarakhand. That such degenerates hold positions in the BJP exposes the rot within the party's ranks," the TMC said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)