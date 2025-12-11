New Delhi, December 11: NDA MPs have started arriving at the Prime Minister's residence (7 Lok Kalyan Marg) to attend the special dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for them. This special dinner is being organised as part of efforts to strengthen coordination, enhance engagement and streamline floor strategy during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The dinner meeting is intended to provide a platform for an open, constructive exchange of ideas among alliance partners. It is expected to provide the Prime Minister with an opportunity to discuss legislative priorities, review the government's broader agenda for the session and reinforce the NDA's collective political roadmap.

Delhi: NDA MPs arrive at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a dinner for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs pic.twitter.com/ot9KuRLe3k — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: NDA MPs arrive to attend a dinner meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RytF28Ix99 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2025

Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance are expected to participate in the interaction. The discussions may also include preparatory strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, with coalition partners likely to fine-tune their approaches ahead of crucial state polls.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for inviting MPs for the special dinner and confidently said that the next dinner will be held after victory in the 2026 West Bengal elections. Exuding confidence, Thakur said, "PM Modi has invited us after the bumper historic victory in Bihar. Ab Bihar ke baad agla bhoj Bengal ki jeet ke baad phir hoga." He further said, "We, the NDA MPs, express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, who has invited all of us to his residence for a dinner. We will get an opportunity to meet him. We know each other formally, but when PM Modi invites us to his residence, you can see all MPs happy. They are all excited, not just for the dinner but also for the opportunity to meet the PM; if the PM hosts dinner, there can be no bigger opportunity than this."

"I still remember that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Advani ji formed the NDA, the then MPs and leaders used to get several opportunities to connect on the same platform and understand each other. It is the PM's speciality that he not only meets people but also takes feedback from them...The communication skills that PM Modi has are perhaps not there in any other leader in the world," he added.

Expressing joy, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "What can be better than this that the PM has invited us and we are heading to his residence. It is a matter of joy for us. We would like to express our gratitude to him." BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also expressed gratitude, saying, "Dinner at the residence of PM will be a proud moment. PM has invited all NDA colleagues to his residence. We thank him for this opportunity."

