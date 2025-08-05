New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has made a representation to the Delhi High Court making a proposal for developing a mechanism to provide law researchers/law interns to the judges of the trial courts of Delhi.

Till now, this facility is available to the judges of the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court and the commercial courts of Delhi.

NDBA has taken a leap in making this proposal to the High Court, LG V K Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra, Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj and others.

On August 4, a representation was sent stating that the workload of District Courts is multiplying manifold and it is bound to expand with the passage of time. It will result into judges getting overburdened with cases.

It is also mentioned in the representation that since the Supreme Court has mandated three years of experience for lawyers to be eligible to appear in the judicial services examination.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary NDBA said, "This proposal will provide an opportunity for fresh law graduates to be aware of the bench perspective."

He further said that there is an immense need to provide law researchers to the trial court judges, particularly in Delhi. By their assistance, not only will precious judicial time be saved, but it will also be used in the disposal of more cases. These mechanisms will also boost the confidence of young lawyers. (ANI)

