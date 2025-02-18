New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A wedding anniversary plan that would remain forever unfinished! A prayer to welcome a daughter back home that would never be said! These are stories of two disparate families joined only by the misfortune that struck them at the New Delhi Railway Station together on Saturday.

On their 16th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Virender Singh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in New Delhi, planned to visit a temple with his wife Poonam, as they do every year. But Poonam (40) died in the stampede at the railways station that left 17 others dead.

"Every year, we would go to the temple and make kheer on our anniversary," Singh recalls, his voice shaking in grief. "But this year, destiny had a cruel twist for us."

"Today, when we were supposed to celebrate our special day. But we are mourning. I keep thinking 'why did I let her go alone that day?'" he said.

For another grieving father, Prabhu Shah, the heartbreak is just as deep. Only days ago, he was celebrating his daughter Baby Kumari's 24th birthday, never imagining it would be her last.

"February 11 was her birthday, She was so happy that day. I sent her money to buy a gift. It was my way of being part of her celebration, even from a distance," said the father.

He also said that after visiting the Kumbh Mela, Kumari was planning to travel to Bihar to see her parents. Shah and his wife had even arranged a special 'puja' and prayer for her arrival, hoping to make up for not celebrating her birthday together.

Now, instead of welcoming their daughter home, they are left grieving her death.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede at the packed station on Saturday night, with railway officials saying that the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a foot over bridge.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will continue till February 26.

