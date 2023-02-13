New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The NDMC is going to hold a 13-day Tulip Festival, beginning Tuesday, in the lawns of Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri to herald the spring.

Shanti Path and several roundabouts in its vicinity are already decked with thousands of red and white tulips imported from the Netherlands.

The Tulip walk will be held on the lawns of the Shanti Path on February 18, 19, 25 and 26.

A total of 1.24 lakh tulip bulbs were brought from the Netherlands and planted in the first week of January in Shanti Path lawns by the NDMC.

"The quantity of tulips planted has been doubled in order to showcase the beauty of the city with tulip blossoms in every location of NDMC area," said an official from the New Delhi Municipal Council.

The blooming of tulips will coincide with the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to be held on 1-2 March 2023.

Besides walks, the NDMC will also organise photography competitions on tulips during the near fortnight-long festival.

'Give me Trees Trust,' or GMTT, an NGO associated with the landscaping of Sunder Nursery, has developed the content of the walk keeping in mind the monuments.

GMTT is the largest tree planter in India and is involved in educating people on nature and conducting theme-based walks.

The civic body, in collaboration with 'Heritage Photography Club,' has invited photography enthusiasts to click pictures of tulips and submit them for the contest.

The rules and regulations for the competition are listed on the NDMC website.

NDMC will judge the three best pictures every day and upload them on its social media platforms.

