New Delhi, February 4: A flower festival, a mini marathon and a food festival are among the activities planned by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) over the coming months during India's G20 presidency, an official said on Saturday.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 (Group of 20) on December 1 and Delhi is set to host a number of meetings of the grouping. A tulip festival will be organised on the lawns of Shanti Path later this month, while the G20 Flower Festival is planned for March 11 and 12 at the Central Park of Connaught Place. G20 Summit Preparations: Delhi Govt Seeks Rs 927 Crore From Centre To Take Up Special Development Work in National Capital.

The NDMC will also organise a mini marathon near India Gate on March 12. The G20 Food Festival will be organised either at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or the Talkatora Stadium on February 11 and 12. The objective of the flower festival is to display the vibrancy of the G20 member countries and guest countries, an NDMC official said.

"The dates proposed for the flower festival are March 11 and 12. The NDMC will display different flower plants, showcasing the diversity of the Indian subcontinent," he said. The civic body has invited the G20 member countries and guest countries to participate in the flower festival.

"The NDMC will provide the required space to all the participating G20 member countries and guest countries in the flower festival. It is suggested that the G20 member countries and guest countries bring flower plants or any other plants to the festival," the official said.

A tulip festival will also be organised on the lawns of Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri. Bulbs of tulips have been imported from the Netherlands and are being planted on the lawns along Shanti Path and other lawns. "These tulips are of different colours and are expected to start blooming from mid-February," the official said.

The NDMC has plans to organise walks and photography and painting competitions on tulips. It also plans to put up food stalls. The NDMC will organise a mini marathon or "Run for Fun".

"The venue would be near India Gate. The proposed date is March 12. The main purpose is the celebration of India's G20 presidency and to have active participation of all on the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is one family," the official said.

The civic body also plans to organise the G20 Food Festival. "The venue proposed is either the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or the Talkatora Stadium. The proposed dates are February 11 and 12," the official said.

"The main purpose is for the public to enjoy food delicacies of the G20 member countries and guest countries. All the G20 member countries and guest countries have been invited to participate in the G20 Food Festival," he added.

The food festival would generate awareness on international cuisines, the official said, adding that it will also provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation.