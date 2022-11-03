Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) More than 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to be held in Harayana on November 5 and 6, state's Staff Selection Commission (SSC) chairman said here on Thursday.

11,36,894 lakh candidates had registered for the CET exams. However, during the scrutiny of forms, duplicity and incomplete forms have been found, SSC chairman Bhopal Singh said.

"After this entire process, now the final number of candidates appearing for the exams is 10,78,864 lakh," he said.

The examination will be held for the recruitment of Group-C posts.

Around 1,200 examination centres have been set up in 17 of the 22 districts of the state including one in the union territory and state capital Chandigarh, Singh said.

Speaking on the reports of allocation of an examination centre 150 km away for the Persons With Disability (PwD) candidates, Singh said at the time of registration, the candidate had uploaded their PwD certificate, but they were required to tick the same column in the original form as well, which many had forgotten to do and for this reason.

In the absence of which, computer software allocated their examination centres in far districts, he added.

This time the commission tried that the examination centres of the candidates should not be more than a 100 km radius, he said.

On November 5 and 6, the examination will be held in two shifts. The timing of the morning exam will be from 10 to 11.45 am. The reporting time for this shift will be 8.30 am.

Similarly, the evening shift timings will be from 3 to 4.45 pm. The reporting time for this shift will be 1.30 pm.

The Haryana state transport will provide a free pick-and-drop facility to the candidates appearing for the CET examination, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Navdeep Singh Virk said.

