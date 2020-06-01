India News | Nearly 95% Beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh Receive Pensions at Their Doorsteps

Amaravati, June 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday distributed June's pension under a social welfare scheme to nearly 95 per cent of beneficiaries at their doorsteps for the fourth consecutive month.

In a statement, the state government said the pension was delivered at the doorstep of 54.88 lakh beneficiaries on the first day of the month.

"By 4.30 pm, about 54.88 lakh beneficiaries have received the pension totalling it to 94.75 percent," it said.

Under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme, the state government disburses Rs 2,500 monthly pension to 58.22 lakh beneficiaries like the aged, widows, tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, HIV-affected and traditional cobblers.

The pensions are distributed by village volunteers at the doorstep in the first week of every month, saving the beneficiaries from travelling to the nearby banks and waiting in long queues.

Over 2.37 lakh village and ward volunteers were roped in for doorstep delivery of the pension.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the state government used a photo identification method instead of biometric for delivery of pension.

A separate mobile app was used to capture the beneficiary's picture through geotagging, the government said, adding that the volunteers took all precautions while distributing the pensions.

Government officials are monitoring the distribution of pensions to every beneficiary, the statement added.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed agriculture department officials to prepare guidelines for e-cropping and e-marketing under the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

RBKs are digital kiosks for farmers to know real-time market price and to place orders. They will also be selling products tested, packed, and graded by the government, another statement issued by the state government said.

The officials have also been asked to set up advisory boards at district and mandal level to help in preparing the crop plan to ensure balanced output without glut of any product, it said.

