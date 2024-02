India News | Need to Take Action if Drug Haul Probe Throws Up International Links: Fadnavis

Pune, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the Pune Police for busting the "country's biggest" drug racket and said action needs to be taken if foreign links come to light.

Police seized 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 3000-3500 crore from Pune, Delhi, Sangli and other cities and arrested eight persons so far.

Fadnavis, who heads the state Home Department, declared a Rs 25 lakh reward for investigating officers who blew the lid off the racket.

"Police will dig out all links of the drugs trade ring. We need to investigate this racket even in other states," he said.

At an event held at the Pune Police Commissioner's Office, Fadnavis felicitated the officers.

"I would like to congratulate Pune Police for busting the drugs racket. I think this is the country's biggest action. For the past few months, we have been running a 'drugs-free Maharashtra' campaign. If this drug racket has links in foreign countries we need to take action. I declare an award worth Rs 25 lakh for Pune Police," he added.

Notably, the Pune police are in the process of getting a red corner notice (RCN) issued against an Indian-origin British national in connection with the mephedrone haul seizure, a senior official said on Friday.

