Bathinda (Pb), Jan 7 (PTI) Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday stressed on the need to train students as well as teachers for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He emphasised that NEP 2020 is revolutionary in all aspects, as it focusses on multiple aspects like promoting one's native language at primary level education, imparting vocational skills training for students at the secondary level and other innovative reforms.

He said the NEP touches upon the interdisciplinary studies and integrated course curriculum in higher education for wider learning opportunities, with an aim to provide value-based holistic education, development of scientific temper and imparting skill training to the youth of India.

The minister said this policy also considers the need to design framework for extended use of technology in the teaching-learning process, development of online course contents, the introduction of Academic Bank of Credits and establishment of National Research Foundation (NRF) and National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), which would benefit the Indian scholars to compete at the global level.

He gave the success mantra of 'Perform, Reform and Transform' for successfully implementing all new imperatives of NEP 2020 essential for changing the society and transforming the life of youth for evolving global peace, as per an official release.

Earlier, Pokhriyal inaugurated the two-day Virtual International Akhand Conference 'EDUCON 2020' through a video-conference platform.

The two-day international conference is being organised by Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) in collaboration with the Global Educational Research Association (GERA) under the patronage of Prof (Dr) Raghavendra P Tiwari, Vice Chancellor, CUPB and Padma Shri Dr Mahendra Sodha (Patron, GERA).

In the conference, scholars from the United Kingdom, Canada, Thailand, USA, Australia, Bhutan and India would be discussing the 10 sub-themes of the focal theme 'Envisioning Education for Transforming Youth to Realize Global Peace' for 31 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)