New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, on Monday on its official website.

As many as three students - Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra) secured the All India first rank in the test, obtaining 720 marks.

According to the website, 1544275 students appeared for the test in 2021, an increase of 95.63 per cent compared to 2020 (1366945 students).

The test was conducted at 202 locations, including Kuwait and Dubai, and 13 languages.

Meanwhile, as many as 695 foreign students appeared, of which 427 were qualified. (ANI)

