Kota (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on the eve of the national medical entrance exam, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Parshvnath Puram locality under the jurisdiction of Kunhadi police station.

Officials said the girl was found hanging on Saturday night and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

"The 17-year-old girl hanged herself on Saturday night. After receiving the information, we reached the spot and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead," Narendra Singh, a head constable with Kunhadi police, told reporters.

"Her body has been shifted to the mortuary, where a post-mortem will be conducted," he added.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj, the deceased girl, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, was living with her parents in Kota and died by suicide the night before the NEET examination, scheduled for Sunday.

The SHO said that she was living with her parents and younger brother. At the time of the incident, her brother was in another room downstairs, while her parents were not at home.

We are further looking into the matter, he added.

More details are awaited.

The incident occurred a day before the NEET UG 2025 examination, being conducted across the country on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with thousands of aspiring medical students appearing at their respective exam centres across the country.

Lakhs of students participate in the NEET UG each year to secure admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses in India. Visuals from examination centres across the country showed candidates gathering early amid tight security.

On Saturday, the NTA said all preparations had been completed for the safe and secure conduct of the examination, and state governments had been placed on high alert.

The security push comes in the aftermath of the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, which saw allegations of paper leaks, inflated marks, and legal battles over grace marks, prompting widespread protests and judicial scrutiny.

This year, the NTA said it has taken "all measures" to ensure the integrity of the exam. (ANI)

