Mumbai, November 3: In an unfortunate incident, a national-level archer from Maharashtra allegedly died in a railway accident in Rajasthan. The deceased archer was identified as Arjun Sonawane. It is learnt that the 20-year-old resident of Nashik's Dindori died in a railway mishap after he slipped while getting down from a train and fell between the platform and the coach. The incident occurred on Saturday night, November 1, at the Kota Railway Station.

Who Was Arjun Sonawane?

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Arjun Sonawane was a national-level archer who hailed from Maharashtra's Nashik district. The 20-year-old was also a student of Arts and Commerce College in Dindori's Khedgaon. It is learnt that Sonawane had travelled to Bathinda, Punjab, to participate in an inter-university archery championship, along with his teammates. Maharashtra: 18-Year-Old Cadet Aditya D Yadav Dies During Swimming Practice at National Defence Academy in Pune; Formal Enquiry Ordered, Says Defence PRO.

When Did the Railway Mishap Occur?

After the competition was over, Sonawane was returning to Mumbai on November 1 on board the Shakur Basti-Mumbai Central AC Special Train. It is reported that the accident took place around 8:45 PM when the express train slowed down at Kota Railway Station. As per the report, some of Arjun's team members approached the door to get off. While they approached the door, Sonawane allegedly lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition; however, Sonawane succumbed to his injuries around midnight. The 20-year-old national-level archer from Nashik had won eight gold medals in various state and national archery championships. It is also learnt that Arjun Sonawane was considered to be one of the promising young talents from Maharashtra. World Archery Youth Championships 2025: India’s Chikitha Taniparthi Scripts History With Gold Medal Win.

After he died in the railway accident, Sonawane's final rites were performed on Monday, November 3, in Khedgaon. Meanwhile, Sonawane's sudden death had left the sports community in deep grief.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

