Jaipur, January 22: A NEET aspirant committed suicide on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Kota taking the number of suicides by students in January this year to five. A female student committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in her PG room in the Jawahar Nagar police station area at around 10 a.m., said officials here. Circle Inspector (CI) Ram-Lakshman identified the student as Afsha Sheikh, a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She came to Kota about six months ago.

Afsha was staying in the Pratiksha Residency. On Wednesday morning, the PG owner saw the student hanging from a noose in the room. Soon after, the police were informed. The student's family was informed, said the officials The post-mortem of the body will be conducted after the arrival of the family. At present, the reason for the suicide has not been revealed. Surprisingly, despite the strict guidelines issued by the district administration regarding the ceiling, the same was not followed in the PG. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Found Hanging From Fan in Room.

On January 7, an IIT aspirant from Mahendragarh district, Haryana committed suicide in Kota. Identified as Neeraj (19), he was found hanging in his hostel room. On January 8, a student from Madhya Pradesh's Guna committed suicide. The 20-year-old JEE aspirant, Abhishek, allegedly died by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his PG room. He had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since May 2023. A student from Odisha committed suicide on January 16. The student's body was found hanging in his PG room. The student had come to Kota to prepare for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was living in Vigyan Nagar. Kota Suicide: Another NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Ends Life by Hanging in Rajasthan.

On January 17, a student from Rajasthan's Bundi district committed suicide. He was preparing for his Class 12 board examination along with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), an official said. In 2024, Kota reported 19 student suicide cases compared to 29 cases in 2023.

