Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Hundreds of nurses working at Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH) boycotted their duties and held a protest on Tuesday against the suspension of two staff nurses by the administration.

The nurses who are demanding revocation of the suspension orders were heard raising slogans "We want Justice."

They said that while they were engaged in the fight against coronavirus and helping in the treatment of COVID-19 patients by risking their lives and leaving their families for many days, the hospital has suspended two nurses.

Terming the suspension of the two nurses as "incorrect", those on protest demanded that the two nurses be reinstated.

The two nurses were suspended and two doctors are served memos on Monday for "negligence" in providing services to coronavirus patients in the isolation ward of Nellore GGH. (ANI)

