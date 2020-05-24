India News | Nepal Army Developing Own Track Route

Pithoragarh, May 24 (PTI) The Nepalese army is developing in their territory a track route parallel to the Indian border to reach their high-altitude villages of Tinkar and Changru to minimise their citizens' dependence on an Indian track route, said an Indian official. "The track route to Changru from Sunsera village of Nepal is being developed by the Nepalese army. The route will be used by residents of high-altitude Nepalese villages of Tinkar and Changru who till date used Indian track routes to migrate to lower valleys in winter and vice versa in summer months, " said SDM Dharchula A K Shukla.

The official added that there is no tension in the border area over Nepal Cabinet's approval of a new map, claiming Kalapani, Limpiadhurs and Lipulekh within their territory.

“The border is calm and peaceful and no anti-India activities have been witnessed by our intelligence agencies, who are keeping a strict vigil on posts at the Indo-Nepal border,” the SDM said.

