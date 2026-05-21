India News | Never Accept PM SHRI 3-language Scheme: MDMK's Vaiko Appeals to CM Vijay

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko strongly opposed the PM SHRI three-language scheme and appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay not to allow its implementation in the state, calling it an attempt to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu.

In a detailed statement, the MDMK General Secretary recalled the anti-Hindi agitations of 1938 and 1965, describing them as historic struggles against Hindi imposition. He said several Tamils sacrificed their lives opposing Hindi imposition.

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"The anti-Hindi agitation that erupted in 1938 exploded into a language revolution in 1965. Singa Thamizhan Chinnasamy, Aranganathan, teacher Veerappan, Keeranur Muthu, Sathyamangalam Muthu, Viralimalai Shanmugam, Mayiladuthurai Sarangapani, and Peelamedu Dhandapani sacrificed their precious lives to the flames in opposition to Hindi imposition. Hundreds of Tamils were hunted down and killed by the Indian Army," he alleged.

Referring to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai, popularly known as Perarignar Anna, Vaiko said the anti-Hindi struggle led to Anna becoming Chief Minister in 1967.

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"As a result of the furnace of the anti-Hindi struggle, Perarignar Anna became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1967. In early 1968, despite being pushed to the brink of death by a cruel cancer, the great intellectual Arignar Anna participated in the Tamil Nadu naming ceremony. When the gathered Tamils stood overwhelmed with emotion and tears, he proclaimed: "Hindi shall never again have a place in Tamil Nadu. Only Tamil and English shall remain hereafter in Tamil Nadu; no matter which party comes to power, this position can never be changed; it can never be changed for all time," he said.

Vaiko said successive governments in Tamil Nadu had adhered to Anna's position on the two-language policy.

"All the governments formed thereafter have, to this day, adhered to what Arignar Anna prophetically declared. Now, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is aggressively attempting to introduce the three-language policy and impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu through the PM SHRI scheme," he alleged.

He further said accepting the scheme would amount to a betrayal of those who participated in and sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitations.

"If this is accepted, it would amount to a blatant betrayal of those who shed blood and sacrificed their lives in resisting Hindi imposition," he said.

Vaiko also referred to Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan's remarks, saying, "The statement made by the minister in your government, Rajmohan, that the PM SHRI scheme would never be accepted has given immense comfort and encouragement to our hearts."

Addressing Chief Minister Vijay directly, Vaiko said, "Lakhs upon lakhs of youths and students have worked for your victory with affection and trust in you. If the government you have formed is to truly evolve into a people's government, you must never accept the PM SHRI scheme."

"Tamil-conscious people will stand firmly as a protective force behind your government if you take such a decision," he added.

The PM SHRI scheme and the National Education Policy's three-language formula have remained politically sensitive issues in Tamil Nadu, where several political parties have consistently opposed what they describe as attempts to impose Hindi in the state. (ANI)

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