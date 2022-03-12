Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): A burger unit set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has been trying to introduce burger culture in the Valley and as well as generating employment.

The unit named Burger Company is giving employment to many local talented youths who are engaged in the food industry.

Also Read | Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann Directs DGP to Probe Killing of Cows in Hoshiarpur.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain Khan, a shop owner said the purpose of opening Burger Company here is that the Valley does not have any authentic burger outlet.

"When we talk about the development of the valley, I don't think Kashmir is lacking anywhere. So it was decided that the trends which are popular in other parts of the country will be part of Jammu and Kashmir also," the company owner said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Killed CRPF Trooper on Leave in Shopian.

"There are many varieties we serve but our specialty is the burger. The valley misses the authentic taste. So we came up with this idea to give that authentic taste to people here. The prices are very nominal. Students can enjoy this with their pocket money," Khan said.

Najmu Saquib, the customer who enjoyed the burger at the new outlet said, "This is the first time I came here and I enjoyed a burger here."

Naseer Ahmad, an employee working in the Burger Company, said he used to work in Gurugram earlier and hoped to open more outlets in the Valley.

"I used to work in Gurgaon earlier in the same company. Now have opened a new outlet here and hoping further to open more outlets in different parts of the Jammu and Kashmir," Ahmad said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)