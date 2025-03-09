New Delhi (India), March 9 (ANI): A report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has concluded that the Ganga's water quality during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was fit for bathing.

However, the CPCB noted significant "variability in data" in water quality samples collected from the exact locations on different dates and from different locations on the same day.

The report, dated February 28 and uploaded on the NGT's website on March 7, stated: "As per statistical analysis, the water quality during the bathing days of Maha Kumbh 2025 at monitoring locations in River Ganga and River Yamuna in Prayagraj was fit for bathing under Primary Water Quality Criteria"

CPCB conducted water monitoring twice a week from January 12 onwards, including on auspicious bathing days, at five locations on the Ganga and two locations on the Yamuna. The report acknowledged that the variability in water quality data was due to multiple factors, including the impact of sewage drains, tributary inflows, and weather conditions.

It noted: "The statistical analysis was necessitated because of variability of data in the samples collected from the same locations across different dates and on different locations on the same day, because of which these did not reflect the overall river water quality throughout the river stretch."

The report states that the median faecal coliform (FC) level was 1,400 MPN/100 ml, well within the permissible limit of 2,500 MPN/100 ml. Dissolved oxygen (DO) was recorded at 8.7 mg/L, exceeding the required minimum of 5 mg/L, while the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) stood at 2.56 mg/L, staying within the acceptable limit of 3 mg/L.

However, just days before this report, the CPCB had informed the tribunal that water at various locations in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh did not conform to the primary water quality criteria for bathing due to high levels of faecal coliform.

Concerns over pollution in the Ganga and Yamuna were raised before the NGT, particularly regarding untreated sewage from multiple drains entering the rivers.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh submitted an affidavit detailing efforts to maintain water quality. The affidavit stated:

"In view of Mahakumbh-2025, it has been ensured that sufficient stock of chemicals, including chlorine, FeCl3, poly, lime, and defoamer, shall be available at all the STPs, as well as additional manpower deployment considering the increased population during Mahakumbh-2025".(ANI)

