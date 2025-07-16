New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a courtesy call on Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi. On the second day of his visit to Delhi, the CM met with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. The Chief Minister discussed key projects and infrastructure plans needed to boost sports development in the state, according to a press release.

CM Naidu has requested the establishment of Sports Authority training centres in Tirupati and sought support in building a sports ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. During the meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also urged the central government to extend support for setting up a world-class badminton training centre in Amaravati.

The Andhra CM Naidu highlighted the opportunity to establish a National Water Sports Training Hub in Amaravati and explained the potential for setting up water sports training centres along the banks of the Krishna River. The CM informed the Union Minister that the state government has already submitted multiple proposals related to sports infrastructure and development projects.

He shared proposals to set up National Centres of Excellence at Nagarjuna University and in Kakinada. He also requested the timely completion of infrastructure projects under the Khelo India scheme in Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Narasaraopet. The Chief Minister also sought ₹27 crore funds for upgrading the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada, ₹170 crore funds for developing a multi-sports complex at the BR Stadium in Guntur, and ₹341 crore funds for the overall sports development across various regions of the state.

Naidu also stressed upon the need for additional Khelo India Centres to be sanctioned for identifying talented sportspersons at the district level. The CM further proposed that the Centre should consider establishing a Sports Authority of India training centre in Tirupati, located in the Rayalaseema region.

He stated that under the Andhra Pradesh Sports Policy 2024-29, the state has initiated important steps to build a comprehensive sports ecosystem. The CM expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Mandaviya for considering Andhra Pradesh as the host for the Khelo India Martial Arts Games 2025, adding that these games will be conducted at top-tier venues in cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. He also urged the Centre to sanction ₹25 crore for hosting the Khelo India Martial Arts Games. (ANI)

